WICOMICO CO., MD - Wicomico County Public School administrators are seeking nominations for this year’s Wicomico Teacher of the Year.
Wicomico County Public Schools (WCPS) is asking students, parents, coworkers, and members of the community to submit their nominations through the end of the school day on December 2. The nomination form can be found here.
Nominees for Teacher of the Year must be tenured and have taught six full years by the end of the 2024-2025 school year. Eligible nominees must also have plans to continue their career in Wicomico through the 2025-2026 school year.
WCPS asks that nominees be skillful and dedicated professionals who demonstrate excellent, positive communication skills.
Wicomico Middle School teacher Debbie Reynolds was previously recognized as the county’s Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year.
Any questions about the Wicomico Teacher of the Year Program can be directed to Tracy Sahler at tsahler@mywcps.org or Andrea Douling at adouling@mywcps.org.