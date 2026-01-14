SALISBURY, M.d. - Wicomico County Public Schools announced the Lego Leaders team from North Salisbury Elementary qualified this past Saturday at the FIRST LEGO League Regional Qualifier to advance to the State Championship Tournament.
The FIRST LEGO League in Maryland provides students ages 9-14 with a hands-on robotics program, where teams of up to 10 players focus on team building, problem solving, creativity, and analytical thinking to develop solutions to a real-world problem, called "the Challenge." In August, a new Challenge is unveiled to FLL teams across the world, then teams design, build, and program a fully autonomous robot using LEGO MINDSTORMS technology. At FLL competitions, the teams are evaluated on their robot's performance, their teamwork, presentation, and robot design.
At the regional qualified held at Salisbury Middle, other Wicomico County schools also won awards. The Bennett Brickologists of Bennett Middle School won the Innovation Project Award. The NexGen Brickonauts, a Salisbury Middle NexGen team won a Judges Award. The qualifying team, the North Salisbury Lego Leaders, from North Salisbury Elementary, won the Core Values Award.
The State Championship Tournament is planned to be held at the University of Maryland Baltimore County on Feb. 21.
Congratulations to all the teams!