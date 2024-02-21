OCEAN CITY, MD - Ocean City officials have issued a resounding public rejection of offshore wind company US Wind’s Community Benefits Package offer.
The Community Benefits Package, which was extended to various Delaware Coastal Towns as well, included up to $2 million disbursements to communities over a 20-year period. According to Ocean City, in exchange for the commitment, US Wind expects local government officials to refrain from commenting negatively or objecting to US Wind’s offshore project.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan says US Wind approached him in December with the Community Benefits Package offer.
“I find it unconscionable that any local officials would consider payment to silence their voice on any issue that directly effects [sic] their constituents or their community,” Meehan said. “In December 2023, I received an email from Jeff Grybowski, Chief Executive Officer for US Wind, offering Ocean City the same opportunity that has been extended to the Delaware Beach Towns. My response was, “Respectfully the future of the Town of Ocean City cannot be bought and we intend to continue to do what is necessary to protect the interests of our residents, property owners and future generations.””
Ocean City released the statement Wednesday under the title "Ocean City Is Not For Sale."
Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills previously told WBOC that the Community Benefits Package would not restrict Rehoboth from expressing their opinions on the offshore wind project. Under the terms presented, US Wind stipulated that towns could not impede or delay the development of wind farms, though they could withdraw from the deal at any time.
"If the commissioners choose to accept this agreement, there is no language in the agreement that says we can't voice skepticism or support of the project,” Mills told WBOC in January.