LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Lincoln.
Police said that just before 2 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 19000 block of Bunting Avenue for a home shot by gunfire. The investigation determined three adult residents were inside the home when an unknown suspect shot one round at the home. The bullet entered the home through an exterior wall into a bedroom where one of the residents was sleeping, continued traveling through an interior wall, and became lodged into a hallway ceiling. None of the residents were injured during the incident.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com.