OCEAN CITY, Md. -- For the first time in years, Ocean City's Beach Patrol could be fully staffed. Incentives and a salary increase, passed by town leaders last year, are a big reason why.
We are just creeping into April, so the beaches in Ocean City are looking a bit bare, for now. Before we know it, eager beachgoers will be sprinting into the ocean hoping to wash away the chill of winter.
When that happens, Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said he and his crew will be more than prepared to handle it.
"We've done our part in recruiting, now it's just all coming together for this season and that's why I'm so optimistic."
Arbin's optimism stems from new incentives town officials passed last year.
Joseph Theobald, Director of Emergency Services in Ocean City, echoed that sentiment.
"They've increased the hourly wage, we now have time and a half overtime for employees, we have signing bonuses, we have retention bonuses, we have housing stipends to help offset," said Theobald.
Theobald spoke on Friday before the Ocean City Town Council as budget season gets underway. He told them thanks to those incentives, Ocean City is the most attractive spot for lifeguards on the peninsula.
Arbin said being a destination lifeguards want to work, especially with all of the beach towns surrounding Ocean City, is extremely important.
"We just have to have the best bait, well the mayor and city council now has given us the best bait," said Arbin. "We have the best salary, the best incentives, the best employee benefits, nobody can touch us in this area."
One of the keys to success has been the towns help with housing.
"The majority of the guards that work here have to relocate here for the summer, and as you know the cost of housing can be high," said Theobald.
OCBP's work is not done just yet. They have three more testing dates before summer gets started, and all of those will play a big role in helping them achieve their goal of being fully staffed.