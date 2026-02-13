OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City leaders are weighing whether to give bicyclists more time on the Boardwalk during the summer season, a change that supporters say could make it easier to get around, but critics warn could lead to more close calls once crowds build.
The proposal would extend the daily biking window into the early afternoon during the peak summer stretch. Ocean City officials have said the goal is to balance access for riders with safety for pedestrians, especially during the busiest hours.
Visitors and business workers along the Boardwalk offered mixed reactions Friday. Moon, who said she has been coming to Ocean City her entire life, said she supports bikes on the Boardwalk and sees the change as a positive step.
“I think bikes on the boardwalk is a beautiful thing,” she said.
Moon said she believes adding time for bicycling could work and described the change as a way to slow down and enjoy the Boardwalk.
“I think it would be a beautiful thing to bring back some history,” she said.
Others were more cautious. Jason King, who said he has been visiting Ocean City for more than 50 years, said extending the hours could increase the risk of injuries during the summer’s busiest periods.
“Yeah, I think anything might cause some more injuries,” King said. “It does get a little congested.”
King and his wife said they have seen close calls involving bikes, especially when riders are not paying attention.
“We’ve almost been hit a couple times,” Jason King said.
Boardwalk businesses said bikes can play a role in moving people between shops and attractions. Erin Soriano, who said she has worked at Fisher’s Popcorn for 23 years, said bicyclists already stop along the Boardwalk regularly.
“Oh, tons of people,” Soriano said.
Soriano said extended hours could make it easier for riders to move around and potentially stop at more businesses.
“I think it’s going to be beneficial,” she said.
She also said town leaders should pay attention to safety concerns involving electric bicycles.
“As long as it’s not the electric bikes, which needs to be really addressed,” Soriano said. “People are getting close calls all the time.”
Town officials have not announced when a final decision would be made. If approved, the change would take effect during the summer season.