OCEAN CITY, MD– Town Council approved new standards for taxicab driver eligibility, including clarification regarding drug tests.
While drug testing was already a requirement, new language clarifies any positive drug test, even with a prescription, is grounds for permit denial or revocation. The ordinance provides an exception for current drivers if their prescribing doctor "provides a written, notarized letter that the drug and dosage does not impair the individual's ability to drive."
The update also allows denial of applicants with any medical conditions deemed unsafe for driving by a Maryland-licensed doctor.
Other changes to driver eligibility requirements include English language proficiency, proof of U.S. employment eligibility and a record clean from convictions, guilty pleas or no contest pleas for felonies and specified crimes.
Ocean City's Police Commission recommended the changes, with Town Council passing the ordinance after a second reading on March 2.