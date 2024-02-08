OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department has announced the arrest of one of their custody officers on second-degree assault charges.
According to the Department, Custody Officer Isaiah Mitchell has been charged with domestic assault in connection to an incident that occurred while he was off-duty. The Berlin Police Department is handling the investigation, according to Ocean City police.
“The Ocean City Police Department takes this matter seriously and will assist the Berlin Police Department as needed,” OCPD said in a statement.
Mitchell was employed as a custody officer, a civilian position with the Arrest and Detention Section, with the Department since November of 2022. The Ocean City Police Department says he is no longer employed with them.