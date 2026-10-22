OCEAN CITY, Md. - Low-lying areas of Ocean City’s streets are experiencing flooding from the aftermath of the Nor'easter that passed by the coast. When high tide rolls around, the water is pushed onto the roads, leading people to take detours or even drive through the water.
This flooding comes at Sunfest kicks off Thursday, Oct. 22. The four-day long festival includes over 200 artisans and artists from across the country. Visitors can shop, eat, enjoy live music, and more.
The Ocean City Police Department took to social media advising the public about being cautious while driving. “Please slow down, watch for changing conditions, and use alternate routes when necessary,” Police say.
With vendors anticipating large crowds for the event, they are keeping an eye on the forecast but also remain hopeful. Amie Powell is the owner of Crab Island Cuties, a vendor selling baby and children’s fashion. She says the wind is not too bad, but the flooding is noticeable.
“We had to drive through some water to get here,” she says. “I have a lift vehicle, so it didn't bother me too much. There was a car in front of me that I'm not so sure it should have gone through.”
Powell says she hopes people stay safe in the flooded streets.
“The flooding, hopefully it stays out in the road, not in the parking lot, and people will be smart enough to not drive through it,” she says. “Park a little bit further. You may have to walk a little bit farther or use the bus.”
Jennifer Falanga has sold Falanga’s Gourmet Cotton Candy at Sunfest for years. She says if the weather stays like it was on the first day, she’ll be happy.
“We're very grateful for the forecast because when we looked at the forecast about a week ago, it was looking really bad,” she says. “That kind of had our spirits a little down.
Sunfest will be held from Thursday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 25. For more information about the event, visit here.