OCEAN CITY, Md. -- It was a windy and rainy day in the resort town, signaling a wet and gloomy weekend is ahead. Trees and traffic lights were shaking from the strong winds, and the ocean was very rough.
The Ocean City Emergency Management Department says they're more concerned about the wind than the rain this weekend, and that if people choose to go outside, they're reminded to be careful and use their best judgement.
Yesterday, in preparation for the storm, construction workers installed a fence along the beach, in an attempt to prevent sand from going onto the boardwalk. In just a day though, parts of the fence were fighting against the elements to keep sand on the beach.
One person in Ocean City is just hoping for the best.
"It’s starting to crank up, so it looks like it’s pressing in right now, but I’m believing for the best," said Freddy Bell.
There are still people in Ocean City who were going to attend Oceans Calling, who are now just trying to make the best out of the weekend.
"I mean it kind of ruined the concert, but otherwise we’re down here just making the best of it," said Kerri Cockey. "Doing some nostalgia type things, going to some restaurants we remember going to as kids, doing some shopping."
Terry Shaffer is upset he won't get to see some of his favorite bands in one place, but echoes Cockey's attitude of not letting the weather and canceled festival ruin their weekend.
"Ride it out, we're here till Tuesday, so we'll do some shopping now, head over and hit some shops on the other side, eat and drink," said Shaffer. "Make the best of it."