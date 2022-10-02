OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The remnants of the storm that hit parts of the East Coast hard left behind minor damage and beach erosion. A rough ocean, a lot of sand on the boardwalk and objects strewn across the ground highlighted the aftermath.
A bike, giant wooden beach chair, and a light pole were all buried in sand, which showed just how much sand was blown around during the storm. A lot of the sand formed into piles which sat about a foot off the ground.
"Walking out today, there's definitely sand all over the place," said Meghan Robertson.
Divots in the sand from beach erosion and a few broken tarps on the stage intended for Oceans Calling rounded out the damage in the resort town. It wasn't a shocking sight after a storm, which some in Ocean City say they felt was pretty bad.
"I mean you could definitely hear all the rain coming down, it woke me up in the middle of the night," said Robertson.
Others felt the storm was mild.
"I saw a lot of clouds, the rain wasn’t really that bad, said Christopher Hare. "I really don’t think we got hit that hard to be honest with you."
Two people with differing opinions on the severity of the storm, that have similar plans for making the best of a rainy weekend.
"We’re kid-less today, so we’re just trying to watch some college football today and hang out with some friends," said Robertson.
"I'm here for the Ocean City Beach Patrol reunion, we have a banquet later today, there's a couple hundred guys from different generations," said Hare. "I'm going to ride my bike, maybe have a couple beers, take it easy."
The storm did ruin a few plans though, outside of the Oceans Calling Festival.
"We’re down here in Ocean City, Maryland for a wedding this weekend, which was supposed to be beach wedding, which won’t quite be happening," said Nick Canestra.
Although, after seeing the damage from the heavy winds and rain, Canestra feels making some adjustments to the wedding plans was a good idea.
"To see the sand coming over the boardwalk and the high winds, it was definitely a good move to cancel the wedding for sure," said Canestra.
The weather ruined a few plans this weekend, but people are still trying to make the most of their time.