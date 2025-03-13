OCEAN CITY, MD - The winners have been announced for the 9th annual Ocean City Film Fest held March 6-9, 2025.
“We thank the hundreds of people who came out this year to support independent film and the filmmakers who made them,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League said. “We are so proud of how our festival has grown and how it has supported the art of film over the past nine years, bringing excitement and culture to the shoulder season in Ocean City.”
The winner of The First Place Audience Choice was “The Henry Hotel,” directed by WBOC’s very own editor Marlon Wallace. Wallace’s film also won 1st place in the Historical Film Challenge.
“Warriors Beyond the Battlefield: African Americans in the Armed Forces,” produced by Unscene Productions in cooperation with the Beach to Bay Heritage Area as well as “Her Name is Alesia: Ms. Macer to You” by Eric Myrieckes also earned Audience Choice wins.
Other winners of the 2025 Ocean City Film Fest include:
Documentary Feature Film 1st Place: “Bankie Banx: King of the Dune,” directed by Nara Garber
Narrative Feature Film 1st Place: “Cast & Crew,” directed by Jason Taylor
Best Female Director: Samantha Aben for “Drifting”
Documentary Short Film 1st Place: “On Water’s Edge,” co-produced by the Maryland/DC Nature Conservancy
Narrative Short Film 1st Place: “Listen with Your Eyes,” directed by Sam Von Hagen
Historical Film Challenge 2nd Place: “Tales from the Dock,” directed by Maurice Waters
Historical Film Challenge 3rd Place: “Eyes of the Fort,” directed by Megan Dodson
The 10th Annual Ocean City Film Fest is now slated for March 5-8, 2026.