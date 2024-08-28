OCEAN CITY, MD- The Ocean City Fire Department has some new cutting-edge technology to help with water rescues.
The OCFD says they recently bought an “AQUAEYE” advanced sonar device. They say the device uses sonar technology with artificial intelligence to find bodies. It will also change how the fire department does search and rescue missions by allowing them to cover larger areas more quickly and efficiently, according to the department.
They say department dive team members have undergone training in the bay and ocean to familiarize themselves with the technology.
"We are excited to integrate ‘AQUAEYE’ into our operations," said Dive Team Commander David Peterson. "We are hoping this device will help reduce the time our team spends in the water by searching larger areas more quickly. This should help make efficient use of our resources, ultimately improving our ability to save lives."