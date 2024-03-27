OCEAN CITY, Md. -- It is now a three horse race, coming down to the wire, for which town in Maryland will get money for a new sports complex. Baltimore and Allegany County are both vying for a facility of their own.
The town of Ocean City is continuing its efforts to bring a facility to the Eastern Shore. Even with other players at the table, local officials and lawmakers still feel the resort town has a leg up on the competition. With its boardwalk, beaches and litany of hotel rooms, many in Ocean City believe it is the best spot.
Rick Staub, Managing Director at the Princess Royal Hotel is confident a facility in Ocean City would benefit the whole state.
"This could only enhance the opportunity to produce more tax dollars for the state from visitors," said Staub.
Staub also said the added guests that could come from a sports complex would help his employees and other industries.
"If we can keep people working 12 months out of the year and making good money, it just becomes a more viable employment opportunity for us as an industry, to keep the hotel rooms and the restaurants and the retail stores full," said Staub.
Delegate Wayne Hartman(R), who represents Wicomico and Worcester Counties, said he still believes Ocean City is ahead of the curve. Even after Worcester County backed out and an initial attempt to secure bond money was voted down by the public.
"I think if we would've had those opportunities much earlier, maybe that may have derailed the thoughts of the other ones," said Hartman.
Ocean City Councilman John Gehrig said Ocean City offers up a unique destination.
"We have a variety of accommodations, restaurants, attractions, retail, a world class beach and boardwalk and existing infrastructure and businesses that are experts in dealing with crowds that come in waves," said Gehrig.
He said for all those reasons, "we are not afraid to compete".
Hartman did tell us if there is funding available, there could be room for all three.
"If anything look into the others as to what they're doing and make sure that we're possibly working together as oppose to competing," said Hartman. "Is there something that we can do different than what some of the others may be proposing."
Hartman told us Ocean City should know if they will be awarded state funding within the next couple days.
The resort town is looking at the state to bear most of the long-term cost for this complex. For this legislative session, the town is looking for a $500,000 bond for design work.
In the years ahead, if the plan moves forward, Ocean City could pay up to $40 million. Town leaders would ask the state to pay up to $135 million.