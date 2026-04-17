Ocean City Deer

(Sergeant Kutz, OCPD)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City officials are asking residents and visitors to be on the lookout for a pair of deer that have been spotted roaming the downtown area over the past few days.

The Ocean City Police Department says officers have been monitoring the “vacationing” deer and urge drivers to be on alert, as many people don’t expect to encounter wildlife like deer on the roads of Ocean City.

“Believe it or not, this is perfectly normal,” OCPD said in an email early Friday morning. “Deer occasionally wander into town and have even been spotted along the sandbars, taking a dip and enjoying the fresh vegetation in our dunes and bayside areas.”

Police ask that neighbors and visitors admire the deer from a distance for the safety of both humans and animals. Visiting deer usually find their way back to the West Ocean City area on their own, officials say.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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