OCEAN CITY, MD - The Town of Ocean City announced a mini-grant for residents to plant native trees in the community. The $100 voucher is open to all residents living within town limits.
The Town of Ocean City says the tree vouchers will be $100 and will be given to community members to purchase small or large trees from their approved tree list. The initiative was created to increase the number of native plants in the beach town. They say, "native trees help shade, cool, improve water quality, protect our bays, and create habitats for wildlife—all while making OC greener and healthier!"
The deadline to apply for the voucher is Friday, November 14th, 2025. More information about the grant opportunity can be found on Ocean City's website.