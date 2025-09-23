OCEAN CITY, Md. – Poor cell service in Montego Bay is sparking frustration and renewed conversations about possible fixes in the northern part of town.
For years, people in the community have said phone calls cut out and service drops as they drive through certain areas. Michael DiFonzo, who has spent decades in Montego Bay, said it is a constant problem.
“We’re probably half to a quarter mile from the highway here, Bayside, and you can drive from here to the highway and lose service anywhere from 6 to 11 houses from here,” DiFonzo said. “Or if you’re going around the other side of the community, you have nothing at all. Just garbled transmissions on your phone calls. So there’s no doubt there’s a transmission issue.”
Town leaders have acknowledged the complaints. In emails obtained by WBOC, one Ocean City council member told community members that while some people are not experiencing problems, others are dealing with service disruptions across the city.
“Reliable connectivity is critical to our residents, visitors, property owners, and town services,” the email reads. “Please know that we are already looking into this issue at a broader level, as it is not isolated to your community.”
The council member also explained that they faced similar problems in their own neighborhood despite living near two cell towers. They pointed to what they described as a larger infrastructure or network challenge rather than just the number or placement of towers.
At the same time, some in Montego Bay are weighing the balance between improving service and preserving the neighborhood’s appearance.
“If they respected the overall aesthetics of our community with the seven foot light poles in front of each property and that ‘runway look’ on each of our streets, I think they could probably work this out,” DiFonzo said.
Richard Martin, who moved near Montego Bay eight years ago, said he supports a fix as long as it fits in with the character of the community.
“Definitely. I think it would be, as long as they make them aesthetically pleasing,” Martin said. “I think we would approve of it and actually hope for it.”
The town council is expected to bring the matter up during an upcoming work session. Meeting agendas are typically posted weekly on the Town of Ocean City website.
For many in Montego Bay, the discussion is about more than dropped calls. It is about whether the future of phone service in the community can be solved without sacrificing the look and feel of the neighborhood.