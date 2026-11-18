OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City's newly elected mayor, Matt James, along with the town council, voted to reaffirm the opposition to offshore wind. The motion passed with a 7-0 vote at the council meeting on Monday, Nov. 16.
The debate over Ocean City's offshore wind project dates long before 2026. Mayor Matt James says a resolution was passed by the town in 2018, but things have changed since then.
“It just stated that the town didn't want to see the project,” he says. “At that time, there were requests from the town to push that project a little farther to the east so the turbines at that proposed project during that time would not be visible. Since then, the scope of the project and the size of the turbines have significantly increased. So, they would be even more visible at the 11-mile mark at this time.”
The turbines used for these projects are hundreds of feet high and would be seen along the Ocean City beach. US Wind's plan to build turbines off the Delmarva coast is currently facing a major legal challenge and is pending before a federal judge.
US Wind Vice President of External Affairs Nancy Sopko tells WBOC, "We look forward to building what will be one of the largest new energy generation projects in the region in order to help bring relief to Marylanders struggling with rising electric bills."
James says the overwhelming majority of people in Ocean City and in the surrounding communities are strongly opposed to the project.
“We're basically working with the federal government,” James said. “We're hoping that we can see some progress in the very near future to stop this project from moving forward.”
Sonny Gwin is the president of the Watermen’s Association of Worcester County. He says there are many reasons he’s not in favor of the turbines.
“Well, they're not sustainable, they're not good for the environment, they don't give enough electricity to even think about using them,” he says. “I've always thought all along that it sounds like a good money-laundering scheme.”
Gwin says the turbines could pose a threat to wildlife in the area.
“Where they want to put them, it's called the first, second and third lump,” he says. “It's actually a place where we see Chesapeake and Delaware Bay blue crabs. It could be detrimental to them, it could be detrimental to whales, it can be detrimental to all marine critters.”
Chris Wall, the owner of Harborside Bar and Grille, says no more commercialization is needed in town.
“Leave it to the commercial fishermen,” he says. “There's a great group of guys, mostly local, that this is their farm and they don't need anything in their way to do what they do to supply food for everybody.”
Offshore wind is not on the agenda for the next town council meeting, but efforts opposing the project are still underway.