OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will offer free Beach Bus service on New Year’s Eve to encourage safe travel during celebrations welcoming the new year.
The free service will begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, and continue through 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.
According to the city, buses will run approximately every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. Service will then increase to about every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. through 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
City officials are urging residents and visitors to take advantage of the free Beach Bus as a safe and convenient transportation option on New Year’s Eve.
The Beach Bus operates along Coastal Highway and serves major stops throughout Ocean City.