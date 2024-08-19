OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Town officials adopted the state of Maryland's guidelines for cannabis zoning at Monday nights council meeting. The ordinance passed unanimously.
Ever since marijuana was legalized for recreational use back in July of 2023, Ocean City has had a moratorium on cannabis businesses within town limits. That changed on Monday.
The new ordinance establishes a set of zoning regulations that mimic the state of Maryland's.
The state law breaks down like this:
- A dispensary must be at least 100 feet from a residentially zoned area
- 500 feet from a pre-existing primary or secondary school, a licensed childcare center or registered family child care home
- 500 feet from pre-existing playgrounds, recreational centers, libraries, public parks and places of worship
Ocean City also has the right to separate dispensaries by half-a-mile.
"There's no reason for it not to be here if you can get alcohol, it's not even nearly as bad," said Chris Kopcho.
One thing the new ordinance does not include is specific language that would prohibit a dispensary from opening up on the boardwalk.
During the busy summer months, it's perhaps the most crowded spot in Ocean City, and family make up a good portion of those crowds. It's a big reason Frank Labella Jr. thinks the town made a mistake.
"Too many kids, too many families, I'm against it around the people especially on the boards," said Labella.
Jennifer Huey on the other hand is all for the town opening its doors for dispensaries.
"A family is not going to go in there and purchase product and someone underage isn't, so I don't see the location being a problem at all," said Huey.
City Manager Terry McGean told us the town has not received any applications for dispesaries. They are just getting ahead of the curve by adopting guidelines set by Maryland lawmakers.