Ocean City Police Arrest Man for Two Commercial Burglaries

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department a 43 year old man, Chad Anthony Cirigliano, for two commercial burglaries over the weekend in the downtown area.
On Sunday August 7, police officers responded to a downtown bar around S. Atlantic Avenue for a reported burglary around 12 a.m. During the police investigation, officers learned that around 10:30 p.m the day before, a suspect had walked a restricted employee-only office and stole a large amount money from a safe. Officers were able to watch video surveillance from that time frame, and found a male, later identified as Cirigliano, walk into the restricted employee-only area in the basement of the building.
Additionally, on Sunday evening officers responded to a downtown hotel in the area of 8th Street and Atlantic Ave for a reported burglary. Officers watched surveillance video from the morning hours of August 7th, when the burglary occurred. Officers watched Cirigliano enter a restricted employee-only office area through an unlocked office door. Cirigliano opened the cash register and stole money.
On August 8, Cirigliano was arrested by the Ocean City Police Department. Cirigliano was charged with burglary/second-degree general, burglary/fourth-degree storehouse, burglary/fourth-degree theft, and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000. Cirigliano was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held on a $7,500 bail.
If anyone has any further information regarding these two incidents, please contact the Ocean City Police Department. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.