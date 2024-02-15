OCEAN CITY, Md. -- All signs are pointing towards the end of the Ocean City Police Department's Seasonal Officer Program. Since 1910, the program has been a cornerstone of the department's summer enforcement efforts.
Seasonal hires have a pivotal role in maintaining law and order during the peak tourist season. However, two significant factors— dwindling interest and changes at the state level— are prompting the OCPD to reconsider the continuation of this tradition.
Lieutenant Dennis Eade, head of training and recruiting at OCPD, highlighted the primary reason for the potential discontinuation – a stark drop in recruiting numbers.
"There was a time in our history where we would hire over 100 seasonal police officers every summer, our force would nearly double," said Eade. "Now, in the summertime, we're lucky if we get 20."
Eade also noted potential changes coming from the Maryland Police Commission.
"They're going to reevaluate the certifications under which our seasonal police officers operate," said Eade. "There could potentially be significant changes to that certification process which again would significantly impact our ability to field seasonal police officers."
If the Seasonal Officer Program ends, it will mark the end of an era for Ocean City. Nevertheless, Lt. Eade assured that the department has been preparing for such a scenario, increasing full-time manpower in recent years to compensate for the potential loss of seasonal personnel during the peak season.
Councilman John Gehrig emphasized that the looming decision would be a significant talking point as budget talks for 2025 intensify.
"There will be an additional cost, at the same time we're gonna have better year-round professional service too. Then it becomes how we pay for it," said Gehrig.
OCPD clarified that the decision is unrelated to prior incidents, such as a forceful confrontation captured on camera last July, involving full-time officers.
The OCPD anticipates employing approximately 20 seasonal officers this summer, even as the future of the program remains uncertain. The Public Safety Aid Program, which employs civilians and serves as a pathway to full-time employment, will continue unaffected for the foreseeable future.
Funding a full-time police force is on the table, with Ocean City exploring various options. Tourism is expected to play a pivotal role, as room-tax constitutes a substantial 60% of the town's general fund.
Over 40% of the general fund is allocated towards public safety. Gehrig emphasized the town's focus on increasing revenue without resorting to property tax hikes.