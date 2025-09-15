OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police say stepped-up traffic enforcement this summer will continue into the fall as the department works to keep streets and sidewalks safe. Officers reported an increase in scooter and bike stops during the busy season, along with a rise in ordinance violations across town.
Ashley Miller with the Ocean City Police Department said the focus came after complaints from residents and visitors.
“So one of the things we saw, particularly this past summer is an increase in the electric scooters,” Miller said. “So bicycles are always a thing here in the city, but it's kind of the new thing. The electric scooters and they move quick.”
Police records show traffic stops increased from 680 in August 2024 to 793 in August 2025. Ordinance violations more than doubled year-over-year, rising from 143 in August 2024 to 323 in August 2025.
Miller said many of the scooter stops were educational early in the season. Officers translated road rules into the most common languages spoken by J-1 summer work travel students, who often use scooters as a low-cost transportation option.
She added that the ordinance violation numbers reflected calls for service, not just citations. The issues included smoking on the boardwalk, dogs outside of the permitted season, and violations of the town’s new beach tent ordinance.
“One of the notable things Chief Austin saw was the increase in local city ordinance violations,” Miller said. “That number actually was not related to tickets. That was actually calls for service.”
Susan Jones, executive director of the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, said scooters have become a common sight for both locals and visitors.
“Well, I would absolutely say I’ve noticed a lot more scooters on the roads in the last year, even two years,” Jones said. “It’s scary because they zap by very fast without helmets. And I really think it’s important that they abide by the same laws that we do in a car.”
Miller said the department’s strategy under new Chief Raymond Austin has focused on visibility and community policing. She said both locals and tourists are noticing more officers on the streets, boardwalk, and Coastal Highway.
“We’re not slowing down any time soon with the police department,” Miller said. “You’re going to continue to see that high visibility and community policing with us.”
Police say enforcement will remain in place through major fall events, including Ocean’s Calling, Country Calling, and Endless Summer Cruisin’. After the season, officers will move into training and planning for 2026.