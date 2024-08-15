OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a bicycle on Sunday and are asking for the public’s assistance.
The crash occurred on August 11th when a truck driving on St. Louis Ave attempted to turn onto 14th Street and collided with an e-bike also traveling south on St. Louis Ave at about 2 p.m.
The e-bike rider, 34-year-old Stephanie Holston, of Ocean City, died at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Ocean City Police tell WBOC that while those involved in the crash have all been identified, police are still investigating and are seeking more information on the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information or who witnessed the fatal crash is asked to contact police at 410-723-6610. An email can also be sent to PFC Wieber at jwiever@oceancitymd.gov and reference case number 2024-003728.