OCEAN CITY, Md. - A proposal that would require some Ocean City rental properties to post a front yard sign with a QR code linking to the town’s rental website failed to advance after a lengthy work session, as members of the public warned the idea could create safety issues and spur more complaints.
The concept discussed by the Mayor and Council would identify a property as a rental and include a QR code directing people to the town’s rental housing webpage. The placement requirement outlined at the meeting would have put the sign in a front yard where it could be seen from the street, no more than 10 feet behind the sidewalk.
During public comment, opponents argued the signage could lead to an increase in nuisance calls and could mark homes as likely vacant during parts of the year, raising the risk of break-ins or squatting during the offseason. Several speakers referenced concerns raised in past discussions about short term rental enforcement, including whether labeling a property could unintentionally invite misuse by people looking for empty homes.
Leslie Smith, who spoke after the meeting, said she was frustrated with how long the discussion took without producing action. Smith said she believes the message from those opposing additional short term rental restrictions has been consistent, including opposition to yard signs and caps on rental licenses. Smith said she worries the sign requirement could open the door to people making nuisance reports and could increase vulnerability for properties that appear unoccupied.
The sign discussion was part of a broader debate over short term rental rules in certain residential areas. Council members also discussed a separate proposal related to limiting rental licenses in R-1 and MH areas.
After more than three hours, neither measure advanced. Town Manager Terry McGean said after the meeting that no action was taken on either ordinance and that both are now dormant unless the council president decides to bring them back up for future consideration.
The debate has drawn continued public attention in Ocean City as leaders weigh neighborhood quality of life, enforcement tools and property rights.