OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Motor Event Task Force has recommended a special event zone for next year’s OC Bikefest.
The recommendation comes amid ongoing discussions about safety during the event. According to the Ocean City Police Department, a 16-year-old was hit by a drunk motorcyclist during the most recent 2024 Bikefest, leaving the teen in critical condition.
A special event zone would lower speed limits on major highways such as Routes 50, 90, and 113, which are all heavily traveled during Bikefest.
Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli has also voiced support for an event zone as a law enforcement resource and a deterrent against reckless driving.
The task force’s recommendation will now be forwarded to the Ocean City council and mayor for consideration.