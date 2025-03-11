OCEAN CITY, MD - The Town of Ocean City is making final preparations to launch their new parking app in the coming weeks and phasing out their traditional kiosk system.
According to Ocean City officials, the new ParkMobile app will officially launch on April 1, 2025, and allow drivers to pay for parking directly from their phones. Parking kiosks will be removed throughout the Town in 2025 with the exception of the Inlet Parking Lot. Those remaining kiosks are slated for removal in 2026.
In addition to streamlining payment, Ocean City says the new app will also allow users to extend their parking time remotely and receive real-time alerts.
Ocean City residents and visitors can download the free ParkMobile app and register both their vehicle and payment information. Officials say ParkMobile signs with zone numbers will be placed around parking areas. Those zone numbers can then be entered into the app and users can select the amount of time for parking and confirm payment.
Though the traditional kiosks are being removed, Ocean City says they will still use informational signs to help users navigate the app. Drivers will also be able to pay via QR code, text, or by calling, officials say.