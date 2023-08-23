OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Town of Ocean City announced buses will be in “reduced stop, express service” mode during the Ocean’s Calling Festival late next month.
The temporary service reduction will be in effect Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, according to a press release. Town officials say the Beach Bus will operate during normal hours from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., but make less stops to expedite crowd movement.
Typical routes have approximately 60 stops each way for the Beach Bus, which will make roughly 20 stops in either direction during concerts. Certain pick-up locations will be marked inactive for the weekend, directing passengers to nearby stations.
The Town also announced additional buses will be outsourced to transport passengers to and from West Ocean City across the Route 50 bridge.
Officials advise passengers to board the Beach Bus with the proper fare or pass and to plan their rides using the Reduced-Stop, Express Service map located at: https://support.oceanscallingfestival.com/hc/en-us/articles/9503497176084-How-do-I-get-to-the-festival.
Special mobility assistance is available from the Transportation Dispatch at 410-723-1606.