BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 34-year-old Ocean City woman after they say she stabbed two people on Monday.
Police say they were called to Majestic Prince Lane in Berlin in the early morning hours of May 11 on reports of a stabbing. There, they found one victim with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The victim was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. A second victim was also taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.
Maria Giuffrida, of Ocean City, was also found on the scene. Giuffrida was arrested on charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 2 counts of 1st and 2nd Degree Assault against both victims. She is currently being held without bond.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact investigators at 410-632-2076.