OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is marking a big milestone this weekend, as Sunfest turns 50 during the town’s 150th year. Officials say the celebration is delivering a major jolt to the fall economy.
Town Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo said the long-running festival continues to anchor the shoulder season. “It’s a great economic impact in the shoulder seasons for us,” Perlozzo said. “The numbers are really good. It’s in the millions. We’re really excited about what it brings to our town.”
Perlozzo said downtown hotels near the Inlet are performing well, with full parking lots and steady foot traffic reported on opening day. He added that Sunfest’s late October timing helps keep employees working and small businesses open after the peak summer months. “It allows our employees to stay working. It allows our small businesses to stay open,” he said.
Vendors described strong sales and a constant flow of shoppers through the craft aisles. Petra Meinke, who traveled from North Carolina with handmade wind chimes cut and polished from recycled bottles, called the event well organized and busy from the outset. “People have been absolutely great. I’ve had great feedback,” Meinke said. “It’s been a great, steady crowd.”
Local wood artist Drew Litherland of Bishopville said Sunfest provides both revenue and recognition. He arrived with more than 100 pieces of coastal-themed art and another 100 ornaments. “The opportunity is great, I sell a lot of my product here because everybody is coming to look for cool crafts or good art,” Litherland said. “It’s just so much fun at my age. It’s great to be alive and have a great time doing what I do and be successful.”
For longtime participant Ray Esposito of Johnstown, Pa., the draw is exposure that lasts beyond the weekend. He sells welcome mats made from recycled tractor-trailer tires and says the crowds often convert into later online orders. “There’s so many people that come here and it’s a lot of exposure,” Esposito said. “I’ve got a lot of business just from people that order them when I go back home.”
Visitors said they plan purchases after scouting the full layout. “We basically walk the whole thing and then make mental notes or take pictures of the things that we probably will buy,” said Rachel Hutchinson, who came to Ocean City to explore the craft tents and see the entertainment.
Perlozzo said Sunfest’s golden anniversary is part of a broader lineup designed to extend the calendar. The town hosts a running festival next weekend, followed by Winterfest of Lights through December. “There’s always something to do here in Ocean City,” he said. “We’re lucky we’re getting major promoters calling and looking at us now.”
Sunfest continues through Sunday at the Inlet. Officials encourage visitors to arrive early, check parking options and plan for evening concerts. Entry is free.