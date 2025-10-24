Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Richmond, Westmoreland, Lancaster, and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized, sheltered rural locations may experience temperatures as low as 32 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&