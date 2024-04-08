SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - State Highway Administration officials say road work will begin Wednesday.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced it will begin a resurfacing project to improve the ride quality on US 13 (Ocean Highway) north from MD 822 (UMES Blvd) to the Wicomico County Line near Eden this week. The work should be completed by June 1, weather permitting, according to officials.
State Highway officials say on Wednesday, April 10, crews will begin milling (removing the top layer of asphalt) the roadway to prepare for paving. Crews will reportedly work weekdays, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. During work hours, drivers can expect single-lane closures and flagging operations at intersections and crossovers throughout the duration of the project.
Officials say arrow boards, cones, and flaggers will be used to safely guide drivers through the work zone. Drivers should expect major traffic impacts with significant delays during work hours.
The Maryland State Highway Administration says hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface. Motorcyclists are urged to be aware of uneven pavement surfaces during the project.