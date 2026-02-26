Fallen Tree

One of the large trees that was blocking Pinehurst Road in Ocean Pines on Monday. 

OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Compliance, Permit and Inspections (CPI) Department is asking residents to report any hazardous trees or hanging branches.

The CPI Department says crews are actively working to clear visible debris and remove limbs as quickly and safely as possible. Officials say reports from neighbors help staff identify threats that may have been reached yet.

Residents are asked to call 410-641-7425. Photos of the limb(s), along with the property address, may also be emailed to poristian@oceanpines.org.

