OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Skatepark in Maryland is temporarily closed due to vandalism.
Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said the intention is to reopen the park after the repairs have been completed.
“While we’re making necessary repairs, the rules sign will be replaced, and the sponsor sign will be upgraded and replaced. New opening and closing times will be posted, and signs mandating ‘no trespassing’ during off hours will be posted as well,” Donahue said.
According to Donahue the skate park is monitored by the Ocean Pines Police Department. She said if the vandalism continues, the Police Department will remove the parties involved and potentially ban them from the skatepark permanently. Police will also monitor the park for trespassers during the posted hours when the park is closed.
General Manager John Viola said there is a cost involved in continued upkeep of the skatepark, and that must be passed on to all Association members.
“It’s unfortunate, and you never want to see something like this,” he said. “We also want to remind people that we have posted rules at the park, and those are for the safety of those using the park and the safety of those around them. We hope everyone will respect the rules of this facility, so we can continue to operate it for the benefit of our homeowners and residents,” Viola said.
Skaters must complete a signed waiver to enter and skate in the park. All skaters under the age of 18 must have the waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian in the presence of Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks staff or Ocean Pines Police staff. Safety gear should be worn by all skaters. Helmets, shirts and shoes are mandatory. Elbow and knee pads are recommended.
The park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.