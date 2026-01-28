Ocean Pines to break ground on new south side fire station

Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 2 below expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central, and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the cold, patchy areas of black ice will likely develop on area roadways. Use caution while traveling, especially on untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&