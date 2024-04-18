OCEAN CITY, MD.- A reward is up for grabs for whoever can find a weapon discarded by a fleeing suspect in Ocean City.
Ocean City Police say they are trying to find a weapon that they believe was left in the area of First Street and Baltimore Avenue around 7 p.m. on April 13th. They did not offer any more information on the type of weapon.
Officials say the weapon can be turned in to the police department anonymously. A reward will be provided for the return, according to OCPD.
Any questions regarding this investigation or the item can contact Detective David Whitmer with the Ocean City Police Department Major Crimes Section at 410-520- 5390. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference case number 2024-00-0684.