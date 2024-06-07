OCEAN CITY, MD– Maryland’s Department of the Environment, Air and Radiation Administration (ARA) will host a public information meeting to discuss air quality permit applications from US Wind, Inc.
ARA says it received the application package for the Maryland Offshore Wind Project on Nov. 30, 2023.
That includes an air quality permit-to-construct application, a New Source Review Approval application and a Prevention of Significant Deterioration Approval application, according to the agency.
The project proposal consists of up to 121 wind turbine generators, up to four offshore substations and one meteorological tower located approximately 10 nautical miles off the coast of Worcester County.
The meeting will take place June 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ocean City Convention Center in rooms 201 and 202.
The event will include an open house poster session from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a question and answer session from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information or to view US Wind’s air quality permit applications, visit mde.maryland.gov.