DAGSBORO, DE -- On Wednesday night, dozens of people attended an offshore wind public forum at Indian River High School in Dasgboro.
Delaware Senator Gerald Hocker and Representative Ron Gray hosted the forum for people to learn more about proposed offshore wind projects in the state and to hear from individuals and organizations on both sides of the debate.
Representatives from US Wind, Governor John Carney's office, The Caesar Rodney Institute, and Pohanka Automotive Group presented their arguments, beginning with speakers from the governor's office voicing Carney's support for offshore wind coming to the state.
Mike Dunmeyer with US Wind presented details -- including the height of turbines, depth of underground cables, lighting, and more -- as it relates to two offshore wind projects his company is proposing in Delaware.
On the other side, representatives with The Caesar Rodney Institute and Pohanka argued against offshore wind, citing potential negative impacts on marine life and the high prices taxpayers could have to pay for wind energy.
An overwhelming majority of attendees did not support offshore wind.
"A lot of these studies have not been done yet," says Michelle Parsons. "The environmental impact statements that affect our marine life, our fishing industry, the defense of our coastline, they just haven't been done."
"We can see Cape May lights on a clear night from Delaware, and they're saying we're not going to be able to see all these wind turbines out there?" says Cindy Bunting-Harper. "None of it makes sense to me."
However, several people in support of offshore wind were there to show their support as well.
"This is an important way that we can get clean energy to the state of Delaware," says John Irwin with the Sierra Clube. "There is no alternative that is as fast and clean."