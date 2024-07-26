ACCOMACK CO., VA. - The future of a centuries old tree in Onancock is up for debate.
Town officials held a meeting on July 16th to discuss the possibility of removing the old oak tree behind the Roseland Theatre.
The potential removal comes after concerns of the liability of large falling branches, as well as it's possible interference with parking for an incoming farmer's market, according to officials at the meeting.
The tree is estimated to be around 350 years old, according to Miriam Riggs, a longtime Onancock resident. Riggs sent a letter to the town council expressing her desire to keep the tree.
She says that the historic significance of the tree should not be overlooked. Riggs says that, in her time living in Onancock, she has seen multiple ancient trees face removal.
"Quite often these ancient trees, which are a hallmark of the town, are given the back seat to motor vehicles," Riggs said.
Riggs also says that, while she understands the concerns, she feels a compromise can be met. She says that she hopes the town can place a fence around the tree with warning signs, and not disturb it during future construction.
Local antique shop owner Smith Martin agrees.
"I know they want to put like a winter farmer's market over there and build a building, but I think they have plenty of room to do that and leave the tree," Martin says.
In a council meeting this week, Onancock town leaders said they want to hear from the town arborist, as well as weigh the costs of keeping or removing the tree, before any final decisions are made.