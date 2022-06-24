LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another following a shooting that occurred in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said that shortly after 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of shots fired. The ensuing investigation revealed that two people in a Toyota Corolla had fired several gunshots at a nearby home before fleeing the area. At the time, the home was not occupied by its three inhabitants, a 58-year old man, a 56-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man. No one was injured in this incident, and the home itself was not struck by gunfire.
Troopers located the Corolla on Haflinger Road soon afterwards, and the driver, 18-year-old Samuel Mondestin, of Seaford, Del., was taken into custody at the scene without incident.
Mondestin was transported to Troop 4 and charged with three counts of reckless (felony) and second-degree conspiracy (felony).
Mondestin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released on his own recognizance.
The second suspect involved in this incident remains at-large. The Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this incident. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective D. Hickman by calling 302-752-3856. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.