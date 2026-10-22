SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police have charged two men with attempted murder following a Sunday night assault outside Bury Tavern that left a man in critical condition.
As WBOC previously reported, officers responded to the sidewalk outside Bury Tavern on Main Street around 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 18. There, police say they found a 43-year-old man unconscious on the ground. He was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where police said Thursday he remained in critical condition.
Investigators say the victim and two suspects were involved in a verbal argument before one suspect grabbed the victim, threw him to the ground, and kicked him. The second suspect also allegedly kicked the victim while he was down. Both suspects then fled, according to police.
Police have now identified the suspects as Tyrelle Moss, 36, and Torres Savage, 29, both of Salisbury. Moss was arrested Monday, Oct. 19, while Savage remained wanted as of Thursday’s police release.
Both men face charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the assault or Savage’s whereabouts is asked to call Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165.