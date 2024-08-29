KENT ISLAND, MD - The Transportation Authority has announced the arrest of a Queen Anne’s County woman on multiple charges in connection to a serious crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge earlier this year.
The crash, which occurred on January 27th just before 8 a.m., involved 23 vehicles and left one victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. 11 other patients were also taken to local hospitals.
WBOC’s Chopper 16 was overhead to capture the aftermath of the crash, which caused traffic backups for hours.
Days later, Transportation Authority Police announced they were looking for information on a specific car involved in the crash.
On Thursday, August 28th, Police announced the arrest of Gwendolyn Persina, 48, of Chester as the driver of the blue 2018 Honda Civic in question. Authorities say they believe Persina was driving at high speeds under the influence when she hit another car, causing the chain-reaction crash on the bridge.
Persina faces various charges including driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, and causing life threatening injuries by driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Police say they arrested Persina yesterday and brought her to the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center.
According to court records, Persina faces a total of 15 charges.