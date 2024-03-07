SMYRNA, DE - The Smyrna Police Department has arrested one man in connection to a shooting earlier this week that left one person injured.
Smyrna Police initially responded to a shooting on Sequoia Drive Monday night and found a 25-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Smyrna Police Department.
On Wednesday, March 6th, police searched a home on Sequoia Drive and say they found evidence from the shooting. The suspect, Theodrick Onley, 23, was not home at the time of the search, according to police. Officers say Onley turned himself in to the Smyrna Police Department a few hours later.
Onley was taken to the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of a $112,000 cash bond on the following charges:
-Assault 1st degree
-Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
-Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
-Reckless endangering 1st degree.