LAUREL, Del. - One person is dead after crashing into a tractor trailer in Laurel, late Friday night.
Delaware State Police say, just after 11 p.m., a 2017 Nissan Sentra, driven by a 72-year-old man of Millsboro, was traveling eastbound on Laurel Rd., just west of Hitch Pond Rd. At the same time, a 2019 Kenworth tractor trailer, driven by a 60-year-old man of Bridgeville, was traveling westbound.
For unknown reasons, the tractor trailer entered the eastbound lane and hit the front of the Nissan. The Nissan rotated about 180 degrees as it was pushed in a westerly direction before coming to rest on the eastbound shoulder of Laurel Rd. The tractor trailer continued westbound before coming to a stop in the eastbound lane of Laurel Rd.
The 72-year-old driver of the Nissan was not restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.
The 60-year-old driver of the tractor trailer was properly restrained and was not injured.
Laurel Rd. was closed for approximately 4.5 hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway cleared.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J.J. Smith at 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com.