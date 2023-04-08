BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer crashed into a minivan, killing one and critically injuring another.
State Police say on Apr. 7 around 10:37 p.m., a Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Atlanta Road (Route 30) approaching the intersection of Federalsburg Road (Route 18) with a posted stop sign. At the time, troopers say a minivan was traveling westbound on Route 18 approaching the same intersection.
Authorities say the Freightliner failed to stop at the posted stop sign and drove directly into the path of the minivan. Police say the minivan was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer and the front of the minivan struck the right side of the Freightliner's flatbed trailer.
According to police, after impact, the minivan went partially underneath the trailer, and rotated in a clockwise direction. Police say the Freightliner continued traveling northbound for a short distance, dragging the minivan, before coming to a rest.
Troopers say the driver of the minivan, a 59-year-old man from Conowingo, Maryland, died at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
The front passenger in the minivan, a 67-year-old woman from Federalsburg, Maryland was reportedly transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.
Authorities say the operator of the Freightliner, a 26-year-old man from Richmond, Virginia was not injured during the collision.
This is an active investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, according to police. The roadway was closed for approximately five hours while the collision was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.