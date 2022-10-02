FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton.
Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time, police say.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues investigating this case. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective B. Yencer by calling 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.