PRESTON, Md.- One man was seriously burned in a house fire in Preston Monday morning.
Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a passerby around 8 a.m. at a two-story home at 21596 Dover Bridge Road.
One man received second and third degree burns to the hands and feet. He was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment.
The fire did about $230,000 in damage to the building, and $40,000 to the contents of the home.
It took 30 firefighters from the Preston Volunteer Fire Company about three hours to get the fire under control.
The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.
If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.