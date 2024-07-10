MARYLAND -- With the heat index reaching above 100 degrees in some places on Delmarva, orchard farmers say their crops and produce are struggling to grow.
There are more than five acres of blueberries growing at Garden of Eden Orchard in Quantico, MD. Owner Cheryl Calloway says if conditions weren't as hot and dry, the blueberries would look much different.
"We're used to blueberries the size of quarters," says Calloway. "They don't size up the way they're supposed to, so our berries aren't as big as they usually are and they also ripen much faster."
The ripe and sweet blueberries are perfect for picking, but Calloway adds, "This is a 'you pick' orchard, so when the heat hits, nobody wants to come pick."
Mary Kay Corbin of Vessey Orchards in Somerset County shares a similar experience. She says some of the peaches at the orchard could be ready to harvest as early as next week, despite being so small.
"It's been hard on the fruit," says Corbin. "It's been hard on the trees. People don't realize, you might not see the effect of the trees for two or three years."
Corbin says, fortunately, some of the orchards are irrigated, but the systems are being run overtime. Others aren't so lucky and depend only on rainwater. As for the apples, Corbin hopes they can hang on until the fall.
"They're going to just be small unless we get rain, and they could drop off the trees if it keeps staying too hot," says Corbin.
Both farmers are hoping for a few days of steady rain to bring moisture and cooler temperatures. They are still encouraging people to come out to their orchards to pick and shop for produce, and encourage anyone doing so to come out early to try and beat the heat.