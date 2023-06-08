OCEAN CITY, Md. -- On Monday, councilmembers voted 6-1 to approve 14 new digital signs for the towns boardwalk. The 75-inch double-sided TV's will be used for upcoming events, advertising and emergency notices.
The 5G light poles, which feature cameras and are distinctive compared to other light poles on the boardwalk, mainly due to their height, could be the landing spot for the signs. Tom Perlozzo, the town's Director of Tourism and Business Development, said they will make a perfect home.
"It has power, it's got connectivity, so it makes it easier and it's cost effective there," said Perlozzo.
The signs will be placed every two to three blocks. Digital signs already exist on the boardwalk, but the 75-inch screens will be an upgrade. It won't be cheap though.
"The budget is $550,000 for that, which includes the installation of the signage," said Perlozzo. "That's coming from our advertising budget, we're funded via room tax so it's not a taxpayer contribution thing."
Janna Pallotta, who was visiting Ocean City with her family, said the signs being used to alert of any possible emergency could be a timesaver.
"Instead of having to ask the police or people in the stores and that way it'll give you a better idea of what's going on," said Pallotta.
A few councilmembers did raise concerns that 28 new screens might be a little much for an already cluttered boardwalk. However, Perlozzo said the town will be looking to address that very issue this winter.
"We're going to hire a sign consultant and look at consolidating some of the signs, make some uniformity changes on sizes and placements," said Perlozzo.
Laura Johnson, who visits Ocean City a few times a year, said she's looking forward to the modern form of communication.
"I can't wait, I've been wanting something like this for a while," said Johnson.
Perlozzo said officials are still working out the kinks in terms of exact locations for the signs, but the goal is to have them up and running in the next three weeks.