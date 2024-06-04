LEWES, DE - Delmarva Power has announced a planned power outage affecting about 100 customers Tuesday night.
According to Delmarva Power, the overnight outage will begin at 11 p.m. June 4th and last to 6 a.m Wednesday, June 5th. The outage is intended to support DelDOT project work in the Wescoasts Corner area, Delmarva Power says. Approximately 100 people will be impacted.
Delmarva Power says the work will have no impact to Lewes Board of Public Works customers.
According to Delmarva Power, crews have been going door-to-door in the impacted area and used a robocall system to notify customers. Those affected are urged to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements for the power outage.