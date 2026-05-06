KENT COUNTY, Del. - A heated debate over gun safety legislation is unfolding in Delaware, as lawmakers consider proposals aimed at tightening oversight of firearm dealers and strengthening the state’s approach to preventing gun violence.
Senate Bill 300 and House Bill 369 include measures to increase regulation of gun sales and establish a permanent Office of Gun Violence Prevention — part of a broader effort supporters say is needed to reduce gun-related deaths and injuries.
The discussion came as advocates, lawmakers, and community members gathered at Christ Episcopal Church for an annual advocacy day event focused on pushing for stronger gun safety laws in the state.
Advocates say legislation is about saving lives
Advocates with organizations such as Moms Demand Action say the proposals are designed to improve accountability in the firearms industry and close gaps that allow illegal trafficking.
"This is about saving lives," said Anne McWalter, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action. "It's the best thing we can do for our community to make a difference."
McWalter said the oversight provisions are not intended to target lawful dealers, but to ensure consistent standards across the industry.
"It would create a code of conduct to hold those who break the law accountable because it’s not all of the gun dealers," she said.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings also voiced strong support for the legislation, framing it as an ongoing public safety responsibility.
"As long as there is one person harmed by gun violence, as long as there is one family affected by gun violence. Our work is not done," Jennings said.
Dealers say rules could strain small businesses
Gun shop owners, however, argue the proposed changes could place significant new burdens on licensed dealers, particularly smaller businesses already operating under strict federal oversight.
Katie Pauley, a Smyrna gun shop owner, said the legislation would add layers of reporting and fee structures tied to inventory and sales.
"I mean, you're talking every month, every inventory of every gun that comes into the state that’s not sold," Pauley said. "And then, trying to figure out the fees based on, 'hey, how many guns did you sell because that's how we’re going to charge you.'"
Pauley also questioned the effectiveness of the proposal in addressing violent crime.
"The state police are basically going to replace the ATF," she said. "And so now we’re going to comply with the federal guidelines and burdensome state guidelines. Do I think it’s going to stop a single crime in action? No, because we’ve yet to have a criminal come in here with a permit to purchase, to buy a gun."
Gun rights group raises concerns over impact
Opposition is also coming from gun rights advocates, including Jeff Hague, president of the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association, who argues the focus of the legislation is misplaced.
"I will always stand by the statement: the object does not cause the violence, it’s the person behind the object," Hague said.
He said the proposals would not meaningfully reduce violent crime and could harm lawful businesses.
"It will not help reduce violent crime," Hague said. "It’ll simply put legitimate, federal firearm-licensed dealers out of business. It creates onerous security requirements, record-keeping requirements, and most of all, it creates a gun registry of firearm purchasers."
Legislation continues through General Assembly
Supporters argue the bills are necessary to improve oversight and prevent illegal gun trafficking, while opponents warn of unintended consequences for small businesses and lawful gun owners.
The measures remain under consideration in the Delaware General Assembly as debate continues on how best to balance public safety with regulatory impact.